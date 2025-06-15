NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.28. 261,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 556,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Up 2.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $816.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NerdWallet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 892.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 194,387 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NerdWallet by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.