Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 7,103,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.