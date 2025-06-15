Nicholas S. Schorsch Sells 7,103,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNL

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.