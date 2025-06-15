NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 1.7% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 4,367,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,484,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. CLSA set a $41.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NuScale Power Trading Down 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $623,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 516,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,211.91. This trade represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,278 shares of company stock worth $2,286,280. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 165,450.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

