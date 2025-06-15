Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OTLY

Oatly Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $366.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.89. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $197.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,169,805 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2,169.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.