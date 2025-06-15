ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.17. 77,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 615,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ODP Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $520.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ODP by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of ODP by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 331,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

