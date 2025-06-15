Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.60 and last traded at $63.42. 16,466,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 13,585,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OKLO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Oklo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, Co-Founder, CEO Jacob DeWitte 139,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. Following the completion of the , the insider now directly owns 10,893,926 shares in the company, valued at $249,253,026.88. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2,386.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

