Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Holdings Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Barclays reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

