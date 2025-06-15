Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,233 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.