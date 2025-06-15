Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2,987.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 196,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 target price on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.