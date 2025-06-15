Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,709 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,997,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,471,000 after acquiring an additional 382,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $376,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,717 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 546,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $78.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

