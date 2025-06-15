Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 274.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.73. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.85%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.