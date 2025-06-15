Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 228,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19,069.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after acquiring an additional 169,906 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Plexus by 1,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $572,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,518.73. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $194,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,042.18. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,032 shares of company stock worth $1,582,222. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $130.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $980.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLXS

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.