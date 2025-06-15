Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,263,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Prologis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $254,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. CJS Securities cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

