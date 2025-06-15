Promising 5G Stocks To Research – June 12th

Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Onsemi, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or deploy fifth-generation wireless technology and related equipment—such as network infrastructure providers, semiconductor makers and handset producers. Investors in 5G stocks seek to profit from the global rollout of faster, lower-latency mobile networks and the resulting growth in connected devices and data services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,712,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,970,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,277. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,916,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,099,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $257.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.63. 2,907,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,248. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.79. 306,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.46. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

