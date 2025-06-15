Promising Airline Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, RTX, Zscaler, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating passenger and cargo air transportation services. Their performance tends to be highly cyclical and is driven by factors such as fuel price volatility, travel demand, economic growth, regulatory changes and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.72. 30,439,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,650,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,595,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.08. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.69. 1,827,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,188. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $302.74. The stock had a trading volume of 677,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,210.96 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,068,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $21.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,451.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,616. The firm has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,390.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,340.80. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54.

