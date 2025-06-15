Promising Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 13th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Paychex, GAP, Celsius, and Best Buy are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the fitness and wellness sector—ranging from gym and health-club chains to exercise-equipment manufacturers, athletic apparel brands, and digital workout-platform providers. Investors buy these equities to tap into consumer spending on health, exercise, and lifestyle improvement, with performance often driven by trends in wellness adoption, technology integration, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.45. 50,921,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,974,737. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $223.37.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $7.92 on Friday, hitting $239.11. 4,471,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.15. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $100.58. 7,182,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,057,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,827. Paychex has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.42.

GAP (GAP)

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

GAP stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,990,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.16. 4,949,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.57. 2,861,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

