QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.88. 590,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 448,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised QuantaSing Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.10 to $9.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered QuantaSing Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QSG

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of -1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantaSing Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.