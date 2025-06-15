Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RJF opened at $145.48 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

