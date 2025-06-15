Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 476,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,633,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

