Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

