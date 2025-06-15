Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,870 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 768.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 846,487 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after acquiring an additional 821,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after acquiring an additional 463,098 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Price Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.27 and a beta of 2.09.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.