Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

