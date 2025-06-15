Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAYZ opened at $25.10 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.19.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

