Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,020,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,606,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $776.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. Sabre’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,795,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,445,000 after buying an additional 936,578 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,869,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,388,000 after buying an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $20,509,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after buying an additional 333,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

