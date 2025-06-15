Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

