Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $14.52. Select Medical shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 392,205 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Select Medical

Select Medical Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Select Medical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,089 shares in the company, valued at $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,755,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,515,000 after purchasing an additional 270,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,316,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $222,378,000 after purchasing an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,431,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,533,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 864,852 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,476,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.