SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 112,201 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 360.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 0.7%

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

