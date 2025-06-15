SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 119,749 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 401.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

