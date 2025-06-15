SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,733 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 310.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after buying an additional 429,343 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

NetApp Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,498 shares of company stock worth $2,500,978 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

