SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,358 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 494.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,400,000 after buying an additional 2,578,734 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,414,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in Trex by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,888 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after acquiring an additional 939,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,052.29. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of TREX stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

