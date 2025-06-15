SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,838,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,238,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $184.86 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $176.29.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

