SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,625 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $492.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.51. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.