SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 408.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 144,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $242,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.