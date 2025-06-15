SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 611.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $6,859,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

