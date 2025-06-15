SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,904 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,904 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE CWT opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.