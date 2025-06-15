SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,272 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 127.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Everest Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $334.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.81.
Everest Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
