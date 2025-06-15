SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 530,390 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,637,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. HSBC set a $38.50 price objective on Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Li Auto Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of LI opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.