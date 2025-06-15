SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94,186 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $12.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.