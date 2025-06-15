SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pentair by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,568,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 357,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Pentair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

