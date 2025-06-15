SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.