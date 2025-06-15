SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 520.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

