SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2,166.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 102,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Olin by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.