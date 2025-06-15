SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,675 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Organogenesis worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 1.63. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, insider Lori Freedman bought 9,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 846,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,912.41. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

