SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $658,735,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after buying an additional 1,772,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,111,395.96. The trade was a 44.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,338 shares of company stock worth $56,281,251. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $244.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.