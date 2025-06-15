SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,690 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100,056.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,197,974.75. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

