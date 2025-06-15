SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 151.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.