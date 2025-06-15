SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 253.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

