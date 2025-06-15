SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,879 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $19.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

