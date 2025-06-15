SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 352.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Baxter International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Baxter International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

