SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2,163.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

